Covid-19 Omicron variant: Hong Kong bans non-residents from 3 more countries

Covid-19: Denmark registers four cases of Omicron variant in travellers from South Africa
Ten other nations have recently detected cases of the new strain
coronavirus13 hours ago
Hong Kong will ban non-residents from entering the city from Japan, Portugal and Sweden from Friday, adding to a fast-expanding list of countries facing travel restrictions due to concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Non-Hong Kong residents who have been in the three countries in the past 21 days will not be allowed to enter the global financial hub. Residents can only board flights if fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and will have to undergo 21-days of quarantine in a hotel at their own cost.
The government's late Tuesday announcement adds to a growing list of countries facing similar restrictions.
