Covid-19 Omicron variant: Denmark reintroduces some restrictions

Tributes pour in for Zack Taumafai who set many boxers on the road to stellar achievements.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Denmark will again impose restrictions aimed at curbing the rapid spread of Covid-19 including the new Omicron variant, the country’s prime minister said on Wednesday.
The new restrictions include closing primary schools from December 15 and restaurants and bars from midnight on Friday. They also encourage Danes to work from home and cancel social gatherings such as Christmas parties.
“It is still our assessment that it is possible to keep large parts of Danish society open, thanks to the large support for the vaccines,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference.
ALSO READ:
She has repeatedly said the government would do everything it could to avoid reintroducing restrictions, but the Nordic country has seen a dramatic jump in new coronavirus cases to record-highs in the past weeks.
Hospitalisations and deaths have so far remained well below the peaks seen around a year ago.
Tributes pour in for Zack Taumafai who set many boxers on the road to stellar achievements.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The number of reported cases in South Africa doubled in the week to December 5 to more than 62,000.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Over 103.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus10 hours ago
Quesada lauds UAE's high levels of vaccination; admires the country's capacity to recognise that the world is going to change.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The preliminary data does not indicate that the vaccine is less able to prevent severe illness or death.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Ratio between number of infections and hospitalisations seems to be less than with Delta, top US scientist says
coronavirus1 day ago
All inbound passengers will have to carry Covid-19 PCR test with a validity of less than 48 hours
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22 million
coronavirus1 day ago