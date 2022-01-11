Covid-19 Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks: WHO

The CDC lists about 80 destinations worldwide at Level Four.
More than half of the European population are expected to be infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization's top Europe official said on Tuesday.
Europe saw more than seven million newly reported Covid-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.
"At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 per cent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next 6-8 weeks," Kluge said.
Corporate America has doubled down on vaccination mandates and delayed back-to-office plans as Omicron drives up infections.
'I feel great because I am vaccinated'
Health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections caused by the variant could strain the hospitals’ systems
The head of the department of international relations at the Israeli Ministry of Health said the fifth wave is different in all aspects
While it is possible for coronaviruses to genetically combine, scientists say it is unlikely in this case
Pope backs vaccines, criticizes ‘baseless’ information
Entry to hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and public offices as well as parks from Jan 21 will be given to those providing proof of vaccination
