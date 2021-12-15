Covid-19: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January, says EU official

The head of the European Commission said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease

AP

By AP Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 12:45 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Dec 2021, 12:47 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January.

The head of the EU’s executive branch said the bloc is well prepared to fight Omicron with 66.6 per cent of the European population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Von der Leyen said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease although expressing her sadness that once again “Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”

