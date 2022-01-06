Covid-19 Omicron: Thailand raises alert level due to variant's spread

The change, from level three to four, sets a pretext for possible measures that could follow.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 8:02 AM

Thailand on Thursday raised its Covid-19 alert level following rising infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a senior health official said.

The change, from level three to four, sets a pretext for possible measures that could follow, such as closing high-risk areas and placing restrictions on domestic travel or public gatherings, said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry.

