Covid-19 Omicron: Thailand raises alert level due to variant's spread

At current levels of prevalence, officials say a positive result from a lateral flow device is likely to be accurate
coronavirus14 hours ago
Thailand on Thursday raised its Covid-19 alert level following rising infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a senior health official said.
The change, from level three to four, sets a pretext for possible measures that could follow, such as closing high-risk areas and placing restrictions on domestic travel or public gatherings, said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry.
ALSO READ:
At current levels of prevalence, officials say a positive result from a lateral flow device is likely to be accurate
coronavirus14 hours ago
The health ministry reported that total Omicron infections had risen to at least 2,135
coronavirus14 hours ago
All you need to know about getting a booster dose in the UAE
coronavirus14 hours ago
Irish infections have rocketed to record levels in the last two weeks
coronavirus15 hours ago
They have been overcoming personal difficulties to avoid disruption of classes
coronavirus16 hours ago
The measure is effective from January 10
coronavirus16 hours ago
The initiative has made significant progress in achieving mass and equitable access to Covid vaccines globally.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Fully vaccinated individuals are not immune from the virus
coronavirus16 hours ago