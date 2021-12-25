Restrictions will be imposed daily from 11pm to 5am
coronavirus14 hours ago
Roche said on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to its Covid-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14.
The test, which uses a anterior nasal swab sample, is "able to produce accurate, reliable and quick results in as few as 20 minutes" for SARS-CoV-2 and all variants of concern, including Omicron, the drugmaker said in a statement.
The variant has become dominant in the United States with lightning speed, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country's testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and gatherings.
"Roche has the capacity to produce tens of millions of tests per month to help support the pandemic response," the Swiss firm said, adding that the test will be available across the US from January.
The test's approval comes at a time when companies such as Walmart Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health Corp have limited sales of at-home Covid-19 testing kits as demand surged owing to the swift spread of the variant of the coronavirus.
ALSO READ:
US President Joe Biden recently unveiled plans to buy 500 million rapid Covid-19 tests to be distributed for free to Americans who request them starting in January.
The test can also be used by for children aged 2-13 years under adult supervision, according to the company. "The launch will be in partnership with SD Biosensor Inc, with whom Roche has a global distribution agreement."
Restrictions will be imposed daily from 11pm to 5am
coronavirus14 hours ago
The strain now accounts for more than 90 percent of all cases in some regions
coronavirus15 hours ago
121 out of 358 cases of the variant found in the country were found to have a history of foreign travel
coronavirus15 hours ago
The figures came a day after Britain registered a record number of new coronavirus cases
coronavirus15 hours ago
Biden to lift flight curbs amid Omicron concerns
coronavirus16 hours ago
The UAE's daily cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Thursday for the first time in four months
coronavirus16 hours ago
Merck's molnupiravir will be used beginning next week
coronavirus16 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.4 million
coronavirus17 hours ago