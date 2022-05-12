UAE

Covid-19 Omicron emergency: South Korea willing to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea

KCNA reports first case of the highly transmissible Omicron virus

AFP file
AFP file

By Reuters

Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 7:19 AM

South Korea’s presidential office expressed willingness to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea after it officially confirmed the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Pyongyang on Thursday, South Korea’s Newsis reported.

The North’s official KCNA said earlier in the day a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron virus has been detected in samples collected on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered all cities and counties to “strictly lock down” their regions to prevent the spread of the virus, KCNA said.


