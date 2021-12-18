Covid-19: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast, WHO says

Government is watching data on an hourly basis, Sajid Javid says
coronavirus10 hours ago
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries and is spreading rapidly even in places with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Saturday.
The number of Covid-19 cases involving Omicron is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in countries where there is community transmission of the variant and not just people who were infected abroad, WHO said.
Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake Delta as the dominant variant in those countries, the UN health agency said.
ALSO READ:
It remains unclear if the rapid growth of Omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, WHO said.
Other major questions about Omicron remain unanswered, including how effective each of the existing Covid-19 vaccines are against it. Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill Omicron makes Covid-19 patients, the health agency said.
WHO first labelled Omicron a variant of concern on November 26.
Government is watching data on an hourly basis, Sajid Javid says
coronavirus10 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.2 million
coronavirus11 hours ago
Over 106.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus11 hours ago
Infections of the variant detected in 89 countries
coronavirus20 hours ago
Number of patients admitted to hospital are probably around one tenth of the true number
coronavirus1 day ago
All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres will be shut until January 14
coronavirus1 day ago
A major incident is defined as an event with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented
coronavirus1 day ago
Many hospitals across the US are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers
coronavirus1 day ago