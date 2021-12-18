Covid-19: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast, WHO says

Infection tally rises to 40 in the state
coronavirus13 hours ago
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries and is spreading rapidly even in places with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Saturday.
The number of Covid-19 cases involving Omicron is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in countries where there is community transmission of the variant and not just people who were infected abroad, WHO said.
Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake Delta as the dominant variant in those countries, the UN health agency said.
ALSO READ:
It remains unclear if the rapid growth of Omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, WHO said.
Other major questions about Omicron remain unanswered, including how effective each of the existing Covid-19 vaccines are against it. Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill Omicron makes Covid-19 patients, the health agency said.
WHO first labelled Omicron a variant of concern on November 26.
Infection tally rises to 40 in the state
coronavirus13 hours ago
Two patients are asymptomatic, all three have been put in isolation
coronavirus13 hours ago
Hospitalisations for Covid-19 in the US jump 45 per cent over the last month, and cases increase 40 per cent
coronavirus18 hours ago
From January, the gap between second and third Covid vaccines in France will be four months
coronavirus18 hours ago
An event was held at the office of Simon Case, who leads an investigation into parties held in government offices in breach of Covid rules
coronavirus19 hours ago
More than 21,000 people test positive for Covid-19 as expert says the surge should be of great concern
coronavirus19 hours ago
Covid-19 case numbers are rapidly increasing in Canada, with several of the 10 provinces reporting big jumps
coronavirus20 hours ago
French Prime Minister Jean Castex urges people to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of family members congregating at Christmas
coronavirus20 hours ago