Covid-19: Oman suspends entry for travellers from 7 countries

The MC12 conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva was set to take up key issues like a long-awaited agreement on subsidies for fisheries
coronavirus10 hours ago
Oman is the latest Gulf country to suspend flights and entry for travellers from seven countries, including South Africa, due to concerns about the new Covid-19 variant.
The travel ban goes into effect from Sunday, November 28. According to the Oman News Agency, the following countries are affected:
Several other Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have also taken the same measure to curb the spread of the new strain.
The decision follows Europe halting flight operations from southern Africa. Europe, Canada, Philippines and several other countries also barred flights from these countries early Friday.
ALSO READ:
The World Health Organisation, meanwhile ,has classified this as a variant of concern and named it Omicron.
The MC12 conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva was set to take up key issues like a long-awaited agreement on subsidies for fisheries
coronavirus10 hours ago
Authorities say that only passengers that test positive for Covid-19 and those sitting near to them will have to quarantine
coronavirus10 hours ago
Governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans
coronavirus11 hours ago
Iranians arriving from the region will be admitted after testing negative twice for Covid-19,
coronavirus11 hours ago
US president calls on countries to give up intellectual property protections to allow vaccines to be manufactured worldwide
coronavirus11 hours ago
Testing will be mandatory for all Canadians who have travelled to southern Africa in the last 14 days
coronavirus11 hours ago
'Those who quarantine will do so at their own expense'
coronavirus12 hours ago
The policy does not ban flights or apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents.
coronavirus13 hours ago