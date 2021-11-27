Covid-19: Oman suspends entry for travellers from 7 countries

The ban goes into effect from Sunday

Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 11:13 AM Last updated: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 11:23 AM

Oman is the latest Gulf country to suspend flights and entry for travellers from seven countries, including South Africa, due to concerns about the new Covid-19 variant.

The travel ban goes into effect from Sunday, November 28. According to the Oman News Agency, the following countries are affected:

South Africa

Namibia

Botswana

Zimbabwe

Lesotho

Eswatini

Mozambique

Several other Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have also taken the same measure to curb the spread of the new strain.

The decision follows Europe halting flight operations from southern Africa. Europe, Canada, Philippines and several other countries also barred flights from these countries early Friday.

The World Health Organisation, meanwhile ,has classified this as a variant of concern and named it Omicron.