Covid-19: Now, there are 95 countries in Abu Dhabi green list

Abu Dhabi has updated the list of countries from where travellers can enter the emirate without quarantine.
In a tweet on Saturday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the new list of countries in the green list. According to the new list, there are 95 countries, from where travellers can enter directly to Abu Dhabi. The new list will come into effect from Sunday. The last green list, came into effect one month ago, had 82 counties.
Here is the complete list of countries in the new green list.
• Albania
• Algeria
• Armenia
• Australia
• Austria
• Azerbaijan
• Bahrain
• Belarus
• Belgium
• Belize
• Bhutan
• Bolivia
• Bosnia and Herzegovina
• Brazil
• Brunei
• Bulgaria
• Burma
• Burundi
• Cambodia
• Canada
• Chile
• China
• Colombia
• Comoros
• Croatia
• Cyprus
• Czech Republic
• Denmark
• Ecuador
• Estonia
• Finland
• France
• Georgia
• Germany
• Greece
• Hong Kong (SAR)
• Hungary
• Iceland
• Indonesia
• Iran
• Israel
• Italy
• Japan
• Jordan
• Kazakhstan
• Kuwait
• Kyrgyzstan
• Laos
• Latvia
• Lebanon
• Liechtenstein
• Luxembourg
• Malaysia
• Maldives
• Malta
• Mauritius
• Moldova
• Monaco
• Montenegro
• Morocco
• Netherlands
• New Zealand
• Norway
• Oman
• Philippines
• Poland
• Portugal
• Qatar
• Republic of Ireland
• Romania
• Russia
• San Marino
• Saudi Arabia
• Serbia
• Seychelles
• Singapore
• Slovakia
• Slovenia
• South Korea
• Spain
• Sweden
• Switzerland
• Syria
• Taiwan, Province of China
• Tajikistan
• Thailand
• Tunisia
• Turkey
• Turkmenistan
• Ukraine
• United Kingdom
• United States of America
• Uruguay
• Uzbekistan
• Yemen
