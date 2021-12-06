UAE

Covid-19: Norway to tighten restrictions, health minister says

The new measures will be introduced on December 7, she added.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 7:15 PM

The Norwegian government will introduce additional measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 following a recent surge of infections, the health minister told public broadcaster NRK on Monday.

“These measures will be felt in our daily lives,” Ingvild Kjerkol said.

The new measures will be introduced on Tuesday, she added.

