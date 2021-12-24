Covid-19: North Indian state to impose night curfew from Christmas Day

Only 200 people are allowed to attend marriages and social functions in Uttar Pradesh

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 11:06 AM

The north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has imposed a night curfew, from 11 pm to 5 am, starting December 25.

The order comes a day after the Allahabad High Court requested the Election Commission to consider postponing Assembly elections due in two months, as concerns grow over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to a NDTY report.

Additionally, only 200 people are allowed to attend marriages and social functions and Covid-safety protocols have to be maintained at all times.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged all shopkeepers and traders to follow the "no mask, no goods" policy, the report said

Travellers visiting the state from abroad, or other states, have to undergo a Covid test.

Thirty-one new Covid cases were reported across UP on Thursday. The state has also reported two Omicron cases so far.