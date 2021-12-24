Covid-19: North Indian state to impose night curfew from Christmas Day

However, extra protection starts to wane more rapidly against Omicron than Delta
coronavirus13 hours ago
The north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has imposed a night curfew, from 11 pm to 5 am, starting December 25.
The order comes a day after the Allahabad High Court requested the Election Commission to consider postponing Assembly elections due in two months, as concerns grow over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to a NDTY report.
ALSO READ:
Additionally, only 200 people are allowed to attend marriages and social functions and Covid-safety protocols have to be maintained at all times.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged all shopkeepers and traders to follow the "no mask, no goods" policy, the report said
Travellers visiting the state from abroad, or other states, have to undergo a Covid test.
Thirty-one new Covid cases were reported across UP on Thursday. The state has also reported two Omicron cases so far.
However, extra protection starts to wane more rapidly against Omicron than Delta
coronavirus13 hours ago
Many industries and transport networks are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate
coronavirus14 hours ago
Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the status of Omicron variant
coronavirus14 hours ago
Passengers who test positive for the virus will be quarantined for 10 days
coronavirus14 hours ago
Biden outlined plans to distribute 500 million at-home coronavirus test kits
coronavirus15 hours ago
New variant at least three times more transmissible than the Delta, says Union Health Ministry
coronavirus16 hours ago
People are advised to take a Covid test if they have any cold symptoms
coronavirus17 hours ago
The country reported 810 new Omicron cases
coronavirus18 hours ago