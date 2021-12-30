Covid-19: Nobel Peace Prize winner hospitalised for second time

India: Mumbai imposes strict Covid rules, New Year's parties banned as Omicron cases surge
Police prohibit New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars
coronavirus10 hours ago
Martti Ahtisaari, Finland’s former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time, his foundation said Thursday.
The 84-year-old former mediator of international conflicts first contracted the illness in March 2020.
“President Ahtisaari is doing well under the circumstances, but is being treated in hospital,” his foundation said.
ALSO READ:
The president of Finland from 1994 until 2000, Ahtisaari was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his work to end conflicts in Indonesia, Namibia, Northern Ireland and the Balkans.
Suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, he announced his withdrawal from public life in Septemer.
The former UN diplomat oversaw negotiations for reconciliation in 2005 between the Indonesian government and GAM rebels as well as Kosovo’s path toward independence.
Police prohibit New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars
coronavirus10 hours ago
WHO chief concerned by ‘tsunami of cases'
coronavirus11 hours ago
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges everyone to make a new year’s resolution to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries' populations
coronavirus19 hours ago
The woman had arrived 12 days ago to attend a marriage
coronavirus20 hours ago
The highly transmissible variant propelled worldwide tallies to their highest-ever recorded since March 2020
coronavirus22 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges community to commit to all Covid safety measures
coronavirus23 hours ago
“The virus circulation is too intense," Olivier Veran said.
coronavirus23 hours ago
The restrictions, originally planned to take effect on January 3, will start early Thursday
coronavirus23 hours ago