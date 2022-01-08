Covid-19: No weekend lockdown in Mumbai for now

Movement of people in groups of five or more restricted from 5am to 11pm

By ANI Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 9:28 PM

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that weekend lockdown will not be imposed in the city for now.

She further said that 2,500 beds are available at the BKC Jumbo Covid-19 Centre and that so far there are no ICU patients at the centre.

“2500 beds are available at the BKC Jumbo COVID19 Centre. So far, there are no ICU patients at the centre. Most patients are asymptomatic. Weekend lockdown will not be imposed for now,” said Pednekar.

Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of BKC Jumbo Covid-19 vaccination centre added that there have been no deaths at the centre since December 1.

“From December 1 till now, we have 936 patients onboard with 100 daily admissions. Most patients do not need oxygen support. Till now, we have not had any mortality at the centre,” said Dr Rajesh Dere.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Saturday imposed a night curfew between 11pm to 5am from January 10.

As per the new Covid-19 guidelines, the movement of people in groups of five or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm and no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

Mumbai logged 20,318 fresh Covid cases and five deaths on Saturday.

As many as 41,434 new Covid cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.