Covid-19: No quarantine in Abu Dhabi for travellers from 82 countries

Abu Dhabi announced an updated green list of countries, regions and territories on Thursday.
The new list will come into effect from Friday morning. Travellers from these countries can directly enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine, it was announced on Thursday.
With the new additions, the list contains 82 countries. Here is the complete list:
Albania
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burma
Burundi
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Comoros
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Iceland
Indonesia
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Mauritius
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Russia
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uzbekistan
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus19 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago