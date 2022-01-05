Covid-19: No lockdown in India's Maharashtra state for now

Fellow TV host Jimmy Fallon also revealed a positive Covid-19 result right before Christmas.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The Maharashtra government has ruled out plans for imposing a total lockdown at present to tackle the spike in Covid-19 infections in recent days.
The state continues to top the Omicron count in India with 653 cases on Wednesday, of which 259 have been discharged.
“We are not going to use the vocabulary of a ‘lockdown’ right now and there is no pressing need of it as well,” Rajesh Tope, the state health minister, said at a news conference on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
“A lockdown means totally shutting off all activities which we are not going to do. However, the challenge at the moment is to make sure that the restrictions already announced be implemented properly.”
But if cases continue to soar, the government may decide to curtail non-essential activities. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the state cabinet in Mumbai, which was chaired by Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister.
The minister pointed out that there was a spurt in new Covid-19 infections in the state – which have shot up from just 7,000 about 15 days ago to 66,000 now – indicating a community spread in the third wave of the pandemic. But fortunately, most of the Omicron variant cases were mild and patients did not need oxygen.
The daily case surge would top 25,000 on Wednesday, but 90 per cent of the new infections are either asymptomatic or mild. Consequently, the government is laying stress on home quarantine.
The state was also geared to tackle the ongoing Covid wave in terms of oxygen supplies and there was no need to depend on other states, said Tope.
Fellow TV host Jimmy Fallon also revealed a positive Covid-19 result right before Christmas.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Cruise ship companies suspended operations in Brazil until Jan 21 following several offshore virus outbreaks.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The French president also said he had a good mind to run for re-election in April
coronavirus13 hours ago
It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalisations as opposed to the total number of cases
coronavirus13 hours ago
At a meeting with his White House pandemic response team, Biden said the new order will take the stockpile to 20 million from 10 million pills
coronavirus15 hours ago
US reports a global record of more than 1 million Covid-19 cases
coronavirus15 hours ago
The US president says there is no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated
coronavirus16 hours ago
Distance learning will continue for two weeks as a precautionary measure
coronavirus17 hours ago