African countries urged to urgently speed up the rollout of vaccines to those on the frontlines
coronavirus14 hours ago
Britain said on Friday that a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa was considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet found and so it needed to ascertain whether or not it made vaccines ineffective.
Defending a ban on flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the lesson of Covid was that early action was essential.
ALSO READ:
The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on.
African countries urged to urgently speed up the rollout of vaccines to those on the frontlines
coronavirus14 hours ago
Several reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for virus
coronavirus15 hours ago
Kids in the new age bracket will get one-third of the dose that older people receive
coronavirus15 hours ago
Germany’s Covid-19 crisis has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate of about 69 per cent
coronavirus15 hours ago
Government to order major restrictions to be put in place for 30 days
coronavirus16 hours ago
Europe is the only region where infections continue to rise
coronavirus17 hours ago
Webinar on breast cancer, diabetes held at India Pavilion
coronavirus19 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.
coronavirus20 hours ago