Covid-19: New Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months, says Serum Institute of India

The Serum Institute of India is expected to create a new Omicron-specific vaccine within six months.

According to NDTV, institute chief Adar Poonawalla says the pharma giant is already working with US biotech company Novavax to develop a vaccine against Omicron sub-variant BA-52.

"Think this vaccine is important as a booster," said Poonawalla, adding that Omicron is "not mild" and often manifests like a "serious flu."

However, the vaccine can only enter the market once approved by national regulators; it is not clear whether a separate Indian clinical trial is needed.

"Trials of Novavax are in progress in Australia currently. By November-December should be in a position to approach the US drug regulator," Mr Poonawalla said.

Omicron variants, such as B5 and B2, are currently making their rounds in the Indian capital of Delhi, where authorities say they are more infectious than the base variant.