Covid-19: Morocco to ban arrivals from China as virus cases surge

According to the Union Health Ministry sources, the next 40 days will be crucial as the country may see a surge of Covid cases in mid-January
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from January 3 to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Several countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from China due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Thousands of tourists visit Morocco from China every year.
In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world's strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year.
But the lifting of restrictions has led to Covid spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day there, according to some international health experts.
ALSO READ:
According to the Union Health Ministry sources, the next 40 days will be crucial as the country may see a surge of Covid cases in mid-January
On Wednesday, the United States imposed mandatory coronavirus tests on travellers from China
The updated protocol will apply to all passengers two years and older
The announcements come as countries around the world grapple with a steadily increasing surge in positive cases
Amid the sudden rise in Covid cases in some destinations, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities in the country has been under review
Total active cases stand at 15,229
This comes in light of revised protocols issued by the Indian ministry of civil aviation last week
The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped up rules on travellers from China in the last 24 hours, citing a rise in infections there