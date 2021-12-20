Covid-19: Morocco cancels New Year's Eve celebrations due to Omicron

The medication is designed to prevent severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients
coronavirus8 hours ago
Morocco has cancelled official New Year's Eve celebrations and decided to reimpose a night curfew on December 31 due to worries about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state news agency MAP reported on Monday.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Over 107 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus8 hours ago
Deputy Prime Minister Raab said 104 people were currently in hospital with Omicron.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on December 12.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Israelis need special permission to fly to more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
coronavirus10 hours ago
Seven NBA games have been postponed since last week.
coronavirus15 hours ago
More than 30,000 people come together in memory of over 13,000 people died of Covid-19 in Austria
coronavirus20 hours ago
Naftali Bennett says the number of cases of the new Covid-19 variant remains relatively low
coronavirus22 hours ago