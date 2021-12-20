Covid-19: Morocco cancels New Year's Eve celebrations due to Omicron

Night curfew to be imposed on December 31

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 9:51 PM

Morocco has cancelled official New Year's Eve celebrations and decided to reimpose a night curfew on December 31 due to worries about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the state news agency MAP reported on Monday.