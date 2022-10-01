Covid-19: Masks not required on board Pakistani flights

Civil Aviation Authority revises travel advisory as coronavirus cases drop drastically

File photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 11:57 PM

As the world is returning to normal with ease in travel restrictions, Pakistan has also removed its mandatory mask condition on domestic and international flights as the Covid cases dropped drastically, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued an advisory to all airlines and travel agents that wearing mask is no more mandatory on board flights after the NCOC recommendations that pandemic-related restrictions should be eased following the decline in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"Mask wearing is no longer a mandatory requirement for passengers on domestic and international flights. However, it is still preferable," according to a NCOC circular issued on Friday.

Pakistan recorded 75 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally of affected people to 1,572,678, Health Ministry's latest data shows.

About 11,718 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in the country on Friday and the latest positivity rate stood at 0.64 per cent.

Sohail Sheikh, airblue's country manager for the UAE, welcomed the NCOC and CAA move and said it would help revive air travel on domestic and international routes.

"We are returning to normal days as the pandemic restrictions are almost over. The decision will revive air travel, boost tourism and increase economic activities across the country," Sheikh told Khaleej Times.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson said the airline will follow the CAA travel advisory.

"Well instructions would be compiled as soon as Pakistan CAA issues an advisory in view of above-mentioned directives," the spokesperson said while referring to the NCOC directive.

Last week, the UAE eased almost all Covid-related restrictions, including an optional mask wearing on international flights.

