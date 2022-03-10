Covid-19: Malaysia to reopen borders from April with quarantine waiver

Total active cases stand at 35,815
coronavirus2 days ago
Malaysia will reopen its borders fully from April 1 and allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday.
Malaysia has since March 2020 maintained some of the tightest entry curbs in Asia to try to contain coronavirus outbreaks, with most foreign nationals barred from entry and returning Malaysians required to undergo quarantine.
The Southeast Asian country will begin a transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19 from next month, Ismail Sabri said in a televised address.
The reopening follows similar steps taken by neighbours Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, with quarantine waived for vaccinated travellers with negative Covid-19 tests before departure and after arrival.
Malaysian nationals barred from leaving the country for more than a year can fully resume international travel, Ismail Sabri said, adding that travel agreements with other countries including Brunei, Thailand and Indonesia were in the works in addition to one with Singapore announced last year.
ALSO READ:
He also said restrictions on business operating hours, gatherings, social distancing and interstate travel would be eased.
Total active cases stand at 35,815
coronavirus2 days ago
A complete Covid-19 guide on visiting and travelling around Abu Dhabi.
coronavirus2 days ago
Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights.
coronavirus2 days ago
A total of 8,055 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.
coronavirus2 days ago
Even in mild cases, participants in the research showed 'a worsening of executive function'
coronavirus2 days ago
'The 15 viruses are known threats that have not been addressed by many large drugmakers'
coronavirus2 days ago
In total, the CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to about 135 destinations.
coronavirus2 days ago
The discoveries could help prioritise the likely treatments that may work against the disease
coronavirus2 days ago