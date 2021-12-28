Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel ban on 8 African countries, citing wider Omicron spread

The top US infectious disease expert says a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel might drive up vaccination rate
coronavirus12 hours ago
Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that had first reported the Omicron variant of the coronvirus, citing the greater spread of the variant worldwide, its health minister said on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
The eight countries, which include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, will remain on a list of nations deemed as high-risk, with travellers from those nations subject to additional restrictions upon arrival, minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.
The top US infectious disease expert says a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel might drive up vaccination rate
coronavirus12 hours ago
Staffing shortage leads to thousands of cancelled flights
coronavirus13 hours ago
French prime minister announces narrowing the delay for a third booster shot to three months from four
coronavirus14 hours ago
Around 11,000 flights scrapped worldwide since Friday as Covid-19 cases surge to record levels in Europe and half a dozen US states
coronavirus14 hours ago
The US president says the rapid spread of the Omicron variant would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19
coronavirus15 hours ago
Health minister advises people to remain cautious
coronavirus16 hours ago
Traveller had arrived from Britain
coronavirus16 hours ago
Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine
coronavirus17 hours ago