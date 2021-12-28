UAE

Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel ban on 8 African countries, citing wider Omicron spread

The eight countries will remain deemed as high-risk, with travellers from those nations subject to additional restrictions.

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 12:48 PM

Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that had first reported the Omicron variant of the coronvirus, citing the greater spread of the variant worldwide, its health minister said on Tuesday.

The eight countries, which include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, will remain on a list of nations deemed as high-risk, with travellers from those nations subject to additional restrictions upon arrival, minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters.


More news from coronavirus