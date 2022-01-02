Covid-19: Kuwait advises citizens against UK travel due to Omicron surge

Citizens in the UK have been encouraged to return

By Wam Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 6:50 PM

Kuwait Embassy to the United Kingdom on Sunday called on citizens to stick with Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry's recommendations to postpone coming to the UK due to mounting Omicron cases.

KUNA quoted a statement of the embassy, which advised Kuwaiti citizens in the UK to return home as a result of strong acceleration of Omicron cases' spread daily, which may lead to partial or total lockdown.

