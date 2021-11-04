Covid-19: Kerala allows partially vaccinated people to enter cinemas

The country’s residents will get a four-day break from December 1 to December 4; here are the rules to keep in mind
coronavirus1 day ago
The Kerala government on Wednesday announced that 'those who have taken a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine can enter theatres' in the state.
The decision was taken in a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The chief minister directed the Health Department to issue guidelines on the matter including keeping physical distancing in theatres and wearing masks.
It was also decided that up to 100 people can attend closed room weddings, funerals, and other social, political, cultural, and community events and in open spaces up to 200 people will be permitted to gather.
The government received a good response from the public after schools were opened and 80 per cent attendance have been recorded on the first day of opening, said Vijayan.
The meeting was attended by Health Minister Veena George, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Chief Secretary VP Joy, state police chief Anil Kant, department secretaries, district collectors and district police chiefs.
