Covid-19: Japan to extend quasi emergency for 13 regions until March 6

Including restrictions on the business hours of eateries: NHK

Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 1:16 PM

Japan has decided to extend its Covid-19 quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 prefectures until March 6, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

The government will add one more prefecture to the list of regions facing quasi-emergency measures including restrictions on the business hours of eateries, according to NHK.


