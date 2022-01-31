Covid-19: Indonesia's Bali to open for all international travellers, says minister

Quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers had been shortened from seven to five days.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 12:33 PM

Indonesia's holiday island of Bali will gradually open for all international travellers starting from February 4, a senior minister said on Monday.

Luhut Pandjaitan also told a news conference that the period of time for coronavirus quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers into the Southeast Asian country had been shortened from seven to five days.

