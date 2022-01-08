Covid-19: India's Tamil Nadu state to go into complete lockdown on Sundays

Experts warn of virus surge if strict restrictions are not enforced

Reuters file photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 3:39 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM

Tamil Nadu is the latest Indian state to announce strict Covid-19 restrictions. The government announced a total lockdown on Sundays with an aim to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The state reported more than 2,000 new cases on Friday. Official records show 8,981 fresh cases.

A night curfew from 10pm to 5am was imposed from January 6.

Celebrations for one the biggest festivals in the state, Pongal, will be affected as festivities by both government and private institutions have been pushed forward, according to a report in ET.

All places of worship to be closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Barring creches, play schools, nursery schools and training and coaching centres will not allowed to function.

Apart from medical colleges, all other colleges/training institutes will remain closed until January 20.

The order will also affect malls, shops, and restaurants.

ALSO READ:

The government has also ordered for 50 per cent occupancy on public transport systems, including buses, trains and metros

Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the restrictions are being announced as experts have warned of a virus surge, if strict Covid protocols are not enforced.