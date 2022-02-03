Covid-19: India's Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE 2022 exam despite rising cases

Nearly 20,000 students had signed an online petition calling for postponement of the exams

The Indian Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (Gate 2022) exams just 48 hours before they are held because of the third Covid wave. It said such delays could lead to “chaos and uncertainty” among students.

Nearly a dozen candidates had filed a plea in the apex court, asking it to direct the Indian government and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur), which is organising the exams, to postpone it because of the Covid surge. The Gate exams will now be held as scheduled on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

“We cannot start postponing exams like this,” said the court. “Everything is opening up now, we cannot play with the careers of students like this. One petitioner is a coaching center. This is an academic policy matter.”

The court pointed out that 900,000 students are appearing for the examination, while just 20,000 signed an online petition calling for postponement of the exams.

“How do we know that the situation will be better after a month?" asked the court. "You will never have an absolutely clear situation in all states. Look at the legitimacy of courts entering into these thickets. Just because some states have issues how do we play with the careers of all students who have been preparing.”