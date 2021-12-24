Covid-19: India’s Omicron cases stand at 358

Government recommended to suspend political rallies, election campaigns amid fears of third wave
coronavirus5 hours ago
India reported 358 cases of Omicron variant so far, as per a bulletin released by Ministry of health and family welfare.
According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,650 new cases of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, 7,051 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34.2 million.
At 0.57 per cent, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2 per cent for the past 81 days, while the weekly positivity rate (0.59%) has been less than 1 per cent for the past 40 days.
India’s active caseload currently stands at 77,516. The active cases stand at 0.22 per cent, which is lowest since March, are less than 1 per cent of total cases.
So far, 669.8 million tests have been conducted.
Only 200 people are allowed to attend marriages and social functions in Uttar Pradesh
coronavirus6 hours ago
Spike in new variant cases has had a direct impact on flight crews, airline says
coronavirus9 hours ago
Anyone found violating Covid guidelines will be booked, Pimpri Chinchwad municipal official says
coronavirus10 hours ago
Foreigners without a booster dose need a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry starting from December 27
coronavirus14 hours ago
Viewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing
coronavirus15 hours ago
The infections on the Odyssey of the Seas involved passengers and crew members, even though 95% of the people on board were vaccinated
coronavirus16 hours ago
Minister asks people to use more protective masks on public transport and in public places
coronavirus17 hours ago