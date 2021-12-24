Covid-19: India’s Omicron cases stand at 358

Daily positivity rate has been less than 2 per cent for the past 81 days

By ANI Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 3:49 PM

India reported 358 cases of Omicron variant so far, as per a bulletin released by Ministry of health and family welfare.

According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,650 new cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 7,051 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34.2 million.

At 0.57 per cent, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2 per cent for the past 81 days, while the weekly positivity rate (0.59%) has been less than 1 per cent for the past 40 days.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 77,516. The active cases stand at 0.22 per cent, which is lowest since March, are less than 1 per cent of total cases.

So far, 669.8 million tests have been conducted.