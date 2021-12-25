Covid-19: India's Mumbai city bans New Year celebrations

Maharashtra announces night curfew across the state, restricts number of people at marriages, other functions

Students in Santa Claus attire make a painting with a message 'Celebrate Christmas With Care' in the wake of the Covid-19 variant Omicron, in Mumbai. — ANI

Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 12:03 AM

No gatherings will be allowed in India’s Mumbai city for New Year, authorities have announced on Friday.

In a circular, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said the ban on gatherings came into effect on December 24 midnight.

“No New Year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open spaces shall be allowed in the municipal limits of Greater Mumbai,” the corporation said in the circular. It added that any violators will have to face punitory action.

In a separate order, Maharashtra government issued new state-wide restrictions in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases across the state.

In an order issued late on Friday, the state government restricted the maximum number of people allowed attend gatherings including marriages, and social, political and religious events. Maximum number of 100 people will be allowed in closed spaces while it will be 250 people in case of open spaces. In both cases, the number of participants can’t exceed 25 per cent of the total capacity of the place.

Restaurants, cinema halls, gymnasiums and spas in the state can function at 50 per cent of their capacity. The state has also ordered night curfew from 9pm to 6am, under which gatherings of more than five people are banned.