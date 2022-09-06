UAE

Covid-19: India's first intranasal vaccine gets emergency use approval

This is the country's first such vaccine

Reuters file photo used for illustrative purposes
By Web Desk

Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 1:48 PM

Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 2:05 PM

India's Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter that Bharat Biotech has received emergency use authorisation from DCGI for an intranasal Covid-19 vaccine.

The minister added that this will be India's first intranasal vaccine.

The minister said that this would also be a big boost to India's fight against Covid-19. He added: "This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic."

