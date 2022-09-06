Covid-19: India's first intranasal vaccine gets emergency use approval

It was associated with more than 460,000 deaths in the country, in 2021
India's Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter that Bharat Biotech has received emergency use authorisation from DCGI for an intranasal Covid-19 vaccine.
The minister added that this will be India's first intranasal vaccine.
The minister said that this would also be a big boost to India's fight against Covid-19. He added: "This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic."
