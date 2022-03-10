Covid-19: India's Election Commission allows victory processions as cases fall

Total active cases stand at 35,815
coronavirus2 days ago
The blanket ban on victory processions was lifted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, allowing candidates to celebrate their wins.
“During the period of elections as the Covid situation improved, the ECI gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with Union health ministry and state governments,” the election body said on Thursday.
“Viewing the current status of Covid-19 in these poll going states, commission has decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory processions. However, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of the State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA) and preventive measures, imposed by concerned district authorities.”
Results to elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab were announced on Thursday.
The ECI imposed restrictions on victory processions after it announced the schedule for voting in the five states on January 8.
ALSO READ:
Political parties were also barred from holding rallies, roadshows and meetings. But with a sharp fall in Covid cases in India in recent weeks, the restrictions were gradually eased.
Confirmed Covid-19 cases have fallen to a little above 4,000 on Thursday, as against over 140,000 on January 8.
Total active cases stand at 35,815
coronavirus2 days ago
A complete Covid-19 guide on visiting and travelling around Abu Dhabi.
coronavirus2 days ago
Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights.
coronavirus2 days ago
A total of 8,055 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.
coronavirus2 days ago
Even in mild cases, participants in the research showed 'a worsening of executive function'
coronavirus2 days ago
'The 15 viruses are known threats that have not been addressed by many large drugmakers'
coronavirus2 days ago
In total, the CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to about 135 destinations.
coronavirus2 days ago
The discoveries could help prioritise the likely treatments that may work against the disease
coronavirus2 days ago