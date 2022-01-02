Covid-19: India’s daily virus cases rise by 27,553

Infections of the Omicron variant continue to rise in the country

AP

By Reuters Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 8:37 AM

India reported 27,553 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, as infections of the Omicron variant continued to rise, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

Covid-19 deaths rose by 284, taking the total death toll to 481,770, according to the health ministry.

India has recorded a total of 34.88 million Covid-19 infections.