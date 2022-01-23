Covid-19: Indian Vice President Naidu tests positive

Cities across China have in recent weeks imposed tougher restrictions to try to control new outbreaks
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19 infection.
After testing Covid-19 positive, Naidu has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week and advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.
“The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested,” Vice President of India tweeted.
Meanwhile, India reported 333,533 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 2,187,205, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78 per cent and 16.87 per cent respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent. The active cases account for 5.57 per cent of the total cases. With this India’s tally of cases rises to 3,92,37,264.
