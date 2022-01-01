Covid-19: India will fight virus with full caution, vigilance in 2022, says PM Modi

30,829 coronavirus cases reported in Portugal on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country will fight the Covid-19 pandemic with full caution and vigilance and will also fulfil its national interests.
Speaking at the release of the 10th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN, the Prime Minister said that the country must accelerate its pace in 2022.
“Corona has its challenges, but Corona cannot stop India’s pace. India will also fight Corona with full caution and vigilance and will also fulfil its national interests,” he said.
He also lauded India’s achievement in providing over 1.45 billion doses of the Covid vaccine.
Modi said during the pandemic, additional food grains for free was provided to over 80 million beneficiaries.
Modi also urged farmers to adopt natural farming. “One big way to save our earth from becoming barren is chemical-free farming. Therefore, in the last year, the country has launched yet another visionary effort- Natural Farming. I urge my farmer friends to switch to chemical-free farming. Today, as we enter 2022, this is the year to indulge ourselves in new challenges,” he said.
He further said that efforts have also been started for farmers to get money from crop residues, stubble, etc.
“Efforts have also been started for farmers to get money from crop residues, stubble, etc. Hundreds of new units are being set up across the country to make biofuel from agricultural residues,” he said.
