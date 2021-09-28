Covid-19: India reports smallest rise in deaths since mid-March

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus10 hours ago
India reported 179 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.
Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus11 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus1 day ago