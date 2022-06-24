Covid-19: India reports highest daily rise in over 4 months

Count of active cases increases to 88,284

By PTI Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 12:28 PM

India reported a single-day rise of more than 17,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday after a gap of over four months (124 days), recording a 30 per cent jump in daily cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total 17,336 coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 43,362,294, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 524,954 with 13 new fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.07 per cent, according to the ministry.

The count of active cases has increased to 88,284, comprising 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, it said.

An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 42,749,056, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

ALSO READ:

According to the ministry, over 1.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The country crossed the grim milestones of 20 million cases on May 4, 2021, 30 million on June 23, 2021 and 40 million on January 25 this year.

Thirteen new fatalities due to the disease were reported in the country – seven from Kerala, two from Punjab, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.