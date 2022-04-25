Covid-19: India reports 2,541 new cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours

Prime Minister Modi urges people not to lower their guard against Covid-19

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022

India recorded 2,541 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 522,223, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

Active cases in the country stand at 16,522, which is an increase of 649 cases, local media reported.

The country also recorded 1,862 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,252,1341.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, according to news agency PTI.

Ahead of festivals season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people not to lower their guard against Covid-19.

“In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert against coronavirus. Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them,” he said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat ‘ address on Sunday.