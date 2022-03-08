Covid-19: India records lowest virus cases since May 2020

A total of 8,055 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

By WAM Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 10:56 AM

India reported 3,993 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,055 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 42,406,150.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 108 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.