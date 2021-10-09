Covid-19: India records highest-ever recovery rate at 97.98%

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus17 hours ago
India logged 19,740 new Covid-19 cases and 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours, reports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
With this, the country’s active caseload now stands at 236,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.
The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
So far, 9.39 million vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus17 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus19 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago