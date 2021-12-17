Covid-19: India detects 101 cases of Omicron variant in 11 states

Omicron variant reported in 91 countries around the world: Health Minister

India's Health Ministry on Friday said that 101 cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant had been recorded across 11 states so far. Briefing the media, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said, “Omicron variant reported in 91 countries in the world. WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low.

"It’s likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, WHO added.”

The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava said, “This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities.”

India reported 7,447 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 34,726,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 476,869 with 391 fresh fatalities.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that four more cases of Omicron have been detected in the national capital, taking the city’s count to 10.