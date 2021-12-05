Covid-19: India confirms first Omicron case in Delhi; total tally at 5

The patient had returned from Tanzania

India has confirmed its first Covid-19 Omicron case in capital New Delhi on Sunday.

"First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters.

This is the fifth Omicron case reported in the country. The first two cases were reported in Karnataka, and on Saturday, the third and fourth cases were detected in Gujarat's Jamnagar and Maharashtra's Dombivli, respectively.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop international flights in light of the variant.

