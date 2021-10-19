Covid-19 in UAE: Civil aviation authority revises protocols for private jets

Travel protocols for private jet users have been revised by civil aviation authorities in the UAE, a spokesperson with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Tuesday.

NCEMA, in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE, announced the revised rules for operation of business or private jets, during the weekly Covid-19 briefing on October 19.

With immediate effect, all inbound passengers on business jets, including business travellers, residents and tourists must register their arrival on the ‘Arrivals Registration’ service with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICA).

Dr Taher Al Amiri, spokesperson of NCEMA, said during the briefing that all passengers must present a copy of their approved vaccination certificates at the port of departure. “All passengers must also carry a negative PCR test, containing a QR code. The test should’ve been taken at least 48 hours before departure,” the spokesperson said.

“Furthermore, passengers must also go through a second PCR test six hours before departure. A third PCR test will be carried out upon arrival. All travellers must also undergo PCR tests on the fourth and eighth day after their arrival,” he explained.

The protocols limiting the number of passengers on business jets have been abolished, said the official.