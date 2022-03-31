Covid-19 in Pakistan: NCOC operation ends amid all-time low virus indicators

PM Imran Khan congratulates NCOC team for the nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic.

APP

By APP Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 1:59 PM

Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, on Thursday announced the closure of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) operations amid all-time low Covid-19 indicators and high levels of vaccination across the country.

Addressing a press conference today with Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Umar said that in light of the lowest level of the pandemic expansion and the highest level of vaccination across the country, the government had decided to close down the Centre -- passing on the baton to the health ministry.

The minister, who was also Chairman of the NCOC, said: "Today is the last day of NCOC as we have now learned to live along with the pandemic.”

He added that chairing the NCOC during the last 2 years, and working with the most dedicated team had been the greatest privilege and honour of his life.

The minister said the government's management of the pandemic has been lauded by global leaders and institutions.

“With Allah’s mercy and support of the entire nation, we have been able to overcome this unprecedented challenge”.

He specifically thanked the nation for cooperating with the government by acting upon the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control the pandemic.

He also thanked all the stakeholders involved in this whole operation, including the federal and provincial health departments, Pakistan Army, the NDMA team for providing logistics to the hospitals, the civil bureaucracy, judiciary, media, religious scholars, and the business community.

Umar hailed Dr Faisal Sultan and his team along with front line health workers -- the 'real heroes' -- who treated people while putting their lives at risk.

The minister concluded that the 'mastermind' of the success story was Prime Minister Imran Khan who from day one directed to maintain a balance between 'lives and livelihoods'

"This approach helped save people from dying of Covid as well as hunger.