Covid-19 in India: Minister dismisses rumours about Maharashtra going mask-free

North Korea is not known to have imported any Covid-19 vaccines.
coronavirus1 day ago
Hours after Maharashta’s health minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the state government had sought information from the centre on measures to be taken to ensure that it becomes mask-free, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the cabinet had not discussed the matter.
Tope cited the case of the UK and other European countries that have asked citizens to stop wearing masks even in public.
“In the recent cabinet meeting, we discussed making the state mask-free,” he was quoted in the media. “We have requested the central and state task forces to provide us with information on how they achieved it.” But the mask rule would continue for some time as Maharashtra has a huge population, he added.
Pawar denied that the cabinet had taken up the matter. He said all should continue wearing masks until the end of the pandemic.
ALSO READ:
The state’s daily Covid caseload dropped to 6,248 on Thursday, against 7,142 a day earlier. Mumbai’s Covid cases rose marginally to 429, but were still below the 500-mark for the fourth day consecutively.
Iqbal Chahal, the municipal commissioner, said the city has one of the lowest single-digit mortality rate in the third wave for any comparable city at the national or international levels.
North Korea is not known to have imported any Covid-19 vaccines.
coronavirus1 day ago
New infections decreased but deaths rose over the past week
coronavirus1 day ago
The pandemic has killed over 6 million people worldwide.
coronavirus1 day ago
'We will begin the next chapter in the road to recovery,' Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said
coronavirus1 day ago
The government had already scrapped contact tracing and mandatory self isolation reports.
coronavirus1 day ago
Several thousand protesters blocked streets near the parliament in the capital with trucks, cars and motorcycles.
coronavirus1 day ago
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that all Americans should continue to wear masks in indoor settings.
coronavirus1 day ago
The PM has apologised and promised to change the culture at the top of government.
coronavirus1 day ago