Over 157 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus
Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.38 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
A total of 25,528 tests were conducted in Delhi to identify the news cases a day before, it stated.
With the new cases, Delhi’s overall Covid-19 infection tally rose to 1,896,171, while the death toll rose to 26,183, according to the latest health bulletin.
India's capital on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths — the single-day fatality count highest in over two months — while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94 per cent.
The city had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
Delhi had logged 1,422 Covid cases and no deaths on Sunday, while the positivity stood at 5.34 percent.
The city saw 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 percent and two deaths on Saturday.
It had on Friday logged 1,656 Covid-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 percent.
There are 5,471 active cases in the capital. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,924, according to the latest health bulletin.
Currently, 184 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,174 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.
Of the 9,585 beds for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 184 (1.92 per cent) are occupied, it stated.
The spurt in Covid-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of infection, experts have said.
Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had earlier said the test positivity rate is stagnant, and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave.
