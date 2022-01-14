Covid-19: I am a close contact; what are the quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi?

The health body will also review Pfizer's oral pill
Abu Dhabi updated the procedures for Covid positive patients and their close contacts in the Emirate on Friday to protect the health and safety of the public.
The new regulations have been made in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Media Office tweeted.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office explained in a series of tweets that individuals who test positive for Covid-19 have been split into two categories in Abu Dhabi - ‘high risk’ and ‘other’ (mild or medium symptoms and no chronic disease). Separate protocols have been issued for individuals in both categories.
Effective immediately, all close contacts will receive a text message to conduct a PCR test and register in the home quarantine programme through a link that will be provided in the SMS.
Close contacts who are vaccinated must quarantine for seven days.
Unvaccinated individuals must do so for 10 days.
Close contacts must continue to quarantine and conduct an additional PCR test in any health facility in the emirate.
Vaccinated individuals must re-test on day six
Unvaccinated individuals must re-test on day nine.
If the second test returns negative, they can resume activities as usual and continue to follow precautionary measures.
High-risk patients - such as those who are 50 years old and above, who have symptoms, have a chronic disease or are pregnant - must visit a designated Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre for medical assessment and isolation measures. They are located in Mafraq, Zayed Port, Al Mushrif, Al Ain Convention Centre and Madinat Zayed.
Those with mild or medium symptoms and no chronic diseases will need to retest in any health facility in the emirate and continue to isolate. If the second test returns positive, a specialist will be in touch to complete the isolation procedures.
However, if the second test returns negative, close contacts will need to obtain a third negative PCR test result within 24 hours. If the test returns negative, they can resume activities as before.
Close contacts can end isolation if they get two negative PCR test results that are 24 hours apart, or if they conduct a PCR test on days eight and ten and complete ten days in isolation with no symptoms in the last three days of isolation, after medical evaluation.
