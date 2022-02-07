Covid-19: Honduran president Xiomara Castro tests positive for coronavirus

Erdogan said he is only experiencing mild symptoms
Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for Covid-19, she said on Sunday, adding that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.
The 62-year-old, who put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup, was sworn into office in late January.
Castro said on Twitter that an earlier test had been negative.
Taiwan's presidential office said Vice President William Lai, who met Castro in Honduras last month while he was there for her inauguration, was in good health and his Covid-19 tests had all come back negative.
Lai is in the middle of a two-week quarantine after his return to Taipei.
